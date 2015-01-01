Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frailty is often described as a condition of the elderly and alcohol use is associated with frailty. The aim of this study is to examine the associations between alcohol use and frailty in three cities in elder adults.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in three cities in China from June 2017 to October 2018. In total, 2888 residents aged ≥65 years old were selected by using a multi-level stage sampling procedure. Alcohol use was assessed by Focusing on Cutting down, Annoyance by criticism, Guilty feeling, and Eye-openers (CAGE) four-item questionnaire. Frailty was measured by a validated Chinese version of the Fatigue, Resistance, Ambulation, Illness, and Loss of weight (FRAIL) scale. Multinomial logistic regressions were used to examine the association of alcohol use with pre-frailty and frailty after controlling for varied covariates.



RESULTS: In general, the prevalence of pre-frailty and frailty was 38.64 and 20.26%, respectively. After controlling for covariates and interaction of age and problematic drinking, non-problematic drinkers neither had association with pre-frailty (OR: 1.15, 95%CI:0.86-1.52) nor with frailty (OR:0.90, 95%CI:0.60-1.36), and problematic drinkers neither had association with frailty (OR: 1.21, 95%CI:0.83-1.76), while problematic drinkers had high odd ratios of frailty (OR:3.28, 95%CI:2.02-5.33) compared with zero-drinker.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study found a positive association between problematic drinking and frailty, no relationship between non-problematic drinking and (pre-)frailty compared with zero-drinking among Chinese elder adults. Based on previous findings and ours, we conclude it is important for the prevention of frailty to advocate no problematic drinking among elder adults.

