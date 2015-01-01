Abstract

Globally, more than 40 million people are victims of human trafficking, exploited as a black-market commodity generating more than $150 billion annually. These people are forced to work in various industries, including domestic work and escort services. Though studies are limited, survivor interviews have indicated that most trafficked persons presented to a healthcare provider at some point during their captivity. No single validated tool exists for screening all victims of human trafficking across all healthcare settings, but several mechanisms are available for immediate implementation, and all have the potential to pierce the veil and spare a life from further abuse.

