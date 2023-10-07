|
Abstract
|
Before October's escalation of violence, the effect of the Israeli siege of Gaza had already been described as a "slow-motion genocide". Since Oct 7, 2023, Gaza and the West Bank have been subjected to intensified Israeli military and settler violence, triggered by attacks by Hamas in Israel. In response, international law scholars and practitioners, human rights organisations, and UN experts have emphasised the risk of Israel committing genocide, requested investigations, and have called on the international community to prevent genocide against the Palestinian people. Building on this, we highlight the health dimensions of violence resulting from the ongoing siege and attacks against Palestinians. We situate this violence in relation to the definition of genocide as described in Article 2 of the Genocide Convention, focusing on physical elements including killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, creating life-threatening conditions, preventing births, and forcibly transferring children.
