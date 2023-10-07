Abstract

Before October's escalation of violence, the effect of the Israeli siege of Gaza had already been described as a "slow-motion genocide". Since Oct 7, 2023, Gaza and the West Bank have been subjected to intensified Israeli military and settler violence, triggered by attacks by Hamas in Israel. In response, international law scholars and practitioners, human rights organisations, and UN experts have emphasised the risk of Israel committing genocide, requested investigations, and have called on the international community to prevent genocide against the Palestinian people. Building on this, we highlight the health dimensions of violence resulting from the ongoing siege and attacks against Palestinians. We situate this violence in relation to the definition of genocide as described in Article 2 of the Genocide Convention, focusing on physical elements including killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, creating life-threatening conditions, preventing births, and forcibly transferring children.



In just over 9 weeks, more than 18 205 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, along with 265 people killed in the West Bank. Designated protected spaces such as hospitals and schools have not been spared. More than 49 500 people have been injured, many of whom are at severe risk of long-term disability or death. Repeated exposure to conflict and violence, including witnessing and experiencing housing demolition, combined with Israel's siege of Gaza since 2007, is already known to be associated with high levels of psychological distress among Palestinians. Exposure to violence, ongoing mass displacement (with almost 1·9 million internally displaced), and the destruction or damage of 60% of Gaza's housing, has the potential to exacerbate mental health issues. Life-sustaining infrastructure, including bakeries and water facilities, have also been targeted, rendering the entire Gaza population at risk of food insecurity, dehydration, and water-borne diseases. , Health-care facilities in Gaza have been pervasively targeted, with each attack potentially constituting a war crime and posing a lasting threat to the viability of the health-care system.9

Hospital damage, alongside staff and supply shortages, hinder health care for all, including an estimated 50 000 pregnant women. The health effects on all Palestinian children, women, men, older people, people with disabilities, and people of marginalised identities are immense...

Language: en