Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: The contribution of global pandemics to the emergence of home accidents is unknown. The study aims to retrospectively examine the effect of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Emergency Service Home Service Calls Due to Home Accidents in Children aged 0-6.



METHODS: Data are reported in two sections. The descriptive part is a retrospective analysis of patients admitted to Sakarya Training and Research Hospital Pediatric Emergency and Adult Emergency Unit between March 16, 2019 and January 31, 2020 (non-COVID-19era) and March 16, 2020 and January 31, 2021 (COVID-19era). The second part of the study, the comparative part, presents mean data for 2019-2020 (non-COVID-19era) and 2020-2021 (COVID-19era) from the same center and the same period. These data will then be compared.



RESULTS: A total of 9,110 pediatric patients applied to our center during the study period, of which 7,905 patients were in the non-Covid- 19era period and 1,205 patients were in the Covid-19 era. While the rate of hospital admissions decreased by 85% in the Covid-19era compared to the non Covid-19era, when the periods are evaluated within themselves; the forensic report retention rate in the Covid- 19era increased by 180% and the rate of hospitalization increased by 75%, The rate of drug overdose increased by 280% and chemical substance use increased by 325% compared to the non-Covid-19era. However The Covid-19 era, the fall rate decreased by 31% and the burn rate decreased by 17% compared to the non-Covid-19 era.



CONCLUSIONS: During the national lockdown period, our pediatric emergency department experienced significantly reduced volumes of children. Despite the decrease in hospital admission rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still a very high increase in poisoning from home accidents. This study can provide a basis for further research on alternative strategies to address the problem of home accidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en