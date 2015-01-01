|
Adanusa M, Pobee SK, Zaabaar E, Mawuko V, Asiedu K, Amuzu SK, Adubofour W, Bazayeya C, Senaya EEY, Ofori DC, Kyei S. Malawi Med. J. 2022; 34(4): 225-230.
38125781
BACKGROUND: Falls are a serious problem and are among the leading causes of morbidity, functional dependency, and death in older adults. Falls have become a social and global public health concern due to the current aging population in Africa and across the globe. However, their prevalence and risk factors have received little attention in Africa.
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Middle Aged; Risk Factors; Aged, 80 and over; Prevalence; Falls; older adults; primary care; *Primary Health Care; Ghana/epidemiology; timed up and go