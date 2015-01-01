Abstract

A two-year-old girl presented in distress after a minor fall in a sandpit at a childcare facility. On examination, she had large superficial erosions of the medial buttocks in a kissing distribution (Box 1). Further examination revealed multiple linear and round atrophic scars with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation affecting the trunk, left flank, buttocks and legs (Box 2, A-C). She was also noted to have an additional ten-cent-sized superficial erosion to her lower back (Box 2, B). There was no involvement of the head, neck and mucosae, and no deformity of the hair, teeth and nails. There was clinical concern that these erosions might represent non-accidental injury (such as burns) and she was referred to a Forensic Paediatric Medical Service (FPMS) for further assessment...

