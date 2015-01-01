|
Citation
|
Cohen Ben Simon O, Brunstein Klomek A, Pomerance Y, Idelman L, Lavidor M, Gvion Y. Omega (Westport) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Baywood Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38124326
|
Abstract
|
Death of patients by suicide can have powerful impacts on mental health professionals (MHPs). The National Program for the Prevention of Suicidality and Suicide at Israel's Ministry of Health decided to invest in MHPs who have lost patients by suicide. Two hundred and two MHPs completed an online self-report survey regarding their emotional response, professional identity, and clinical practice, and the aid they felt would be supportive following a patient's suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; mental health professional; patient suicide; postvention; support needs