Abstract

The association between childhood maltreatment and self-conscious emotions has been proven by the literature, but with limited attention to the specific moderating mechanisms involved. Highly sensitive individuals show emotional reactivity, ease of overstimulation, which make them more influenced by childhood maltreatment experiences. The study aims to test whether environmental sensitivity moderated the link between childhood maltreatment and self-conscious emotions of shame and guilt. The sample included 128 children referred for Oppositional Defiant Disorder (M age = 9.05; SD = 1.34).



RESULTS showed a significant interaction between maltreatment and environmental sensitivity on guilt and shame (B = 1.81, SE =.84, p <.05; B = 1.69, SE =.83, p <.05): highly sensitive children presented higher levels of shame and guilt following experiences of maltreatment as compared to low sensitive children. These findings may contribute to the literature on the role of environmental sensitivity as an individual trait moderating the effect of a contextual experience.

Language: en