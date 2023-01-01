Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Given the concerning rise in hate crimes in recent years, it is critical to better understand factors associated with racist beliefs. As suggested by terror management theory (TMT), trauma exposure and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) may activate existential distress and anxiety, which may strengthen worldviews, including prejudiced beliefs (Greenberg & Kosloff, 2008; Weise et al., 2012). Although PTSS include negative alterations in beliefs about other people and the world, the connection between trauma and racist beliefs has not been investigated. There may also be key differences in terms of types of trauma exposure, such as interpersonal and noninterpersonal trauma, and racial beliefs.



METHOD: The present study aimed to determine: (a) whether cumulative trauma exposure and PTSS are associated with endorsement of racist perceptions and stereotypes regarding Black people, and (b) if interpersonal trauma is more strongly tied to prejudiced and stereotyped beliefs than noninterpersonal trauma among 277 White undergraduates (M(age) = 23.33, SD = 6.11; 76.4% female).



RESULTS: Neither cumulative trauma nor PTSS were found to be related to elevated racist beliefs or positive or negative stereotypes. However, noninterpersonal trauma exposure was associated with stronger endorsement of racist beliefs and negative stereotypes (η(p)² =.03,.01). Surprisingly, interpersonal trauma exposure corresponded with lower racist beliefs (η(p)² =.02).



CONCLUSIONS: Noninterpersonal trauma exposure may thus activate TMT and strengthen prejudiced ideology, whereas interpersonal traumatic experiences and PTSS may not. More research is needed to better understand how types of traumatic events may relate to the development of prejudiced beliefs. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en