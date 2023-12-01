Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to identify risk factors for relapse (psychiatric emergency department visits or hospitalization) and lack of follow-up with outpatient psychiatric care in the 12 months after ending services in an urban safety net coordinated specialty care (CSC) program for first episode psychosis (FEP).



METHODS: The study population (n = 143) were individuals with FEP who had any CSC care between 2014 and 2021. To identify risk factors for relapse and follow up after exit, multivariable logistic regression was performed using data from electronic health records and linked insurance claims data.



RESULTS: Individuals with any emergency department visit or hospitalization 12 months prior to ending CSC (aOR = 4.69, 95 % CI 1.78-12.34) and those who were using cannabis at last CSC contact (aOR = 4.06, 95 % CI 1.56-10.56) had a higher risk of relapse after ending CSC services. Cannabis use at last contact was also associated with lower rates of outpatient psychiatric follow-up (aOR = 0.32, 95 % CI 0.12-0.94), while CSC duration in months had a small positive association with post-CSC psychiatric follow-up. There were no differences in relapse or follow-up by race or ethnicity, primary diagnosis, or medication usage.



CONCLUSIONS: Prior relapse during CSC predicted relapse in the 12 months after ending CSC services, but not outpatient follow up. Cannabis use predicted both a higher rate of relapse and a lower rate of follow up after ending services. There were no differences by race or ethnicity in our sample, suggesting that once individuals engaged in FEP care there were no evident disparities in the observed outcomes.

