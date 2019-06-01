Abstract

Trauma is the leading cause of mortality in persons under 45 and a significant public health issue. Trauma is the most frequent cause of perioperative mortality among all surgical patients. Little is known about perioperative outcomes among trauma patients in low-income countries. This study aimed to assess the incidence and identify predictors of perioperative mortality among adult trauma victims at Tibebe Ghion Specialised Hospital. From June 1, 2019, to June 30, 2021, a prospective cohort study was conducted at Tibebe Ghion Specialized Hospital. Demographic, pre-hospital and perioperative clinical data were collected using an electronic data collection tool, Research Electronic Data Capture (REDCap). Cox proportional hazard model regression was used to assess the association between predictors and perioperative mortality among trauma victims. Crude and adjusted hazard ratio (HR) with a 95% confidence interval (CI) was computed; a p-value < 0.05 was a cutoff value to declare statistical significance. One thousand sixty-nine trauma patients were enrolled in this study. The overall incidence of perioperative mortality among trauma patients was 5.89%, with an incidence rate of 2.23 (95% CI 1.74 to 2.86) deaths per 1000 person-day observation. Age ≥ 65 years (AHR = 2.51, 95% CI: 1.04, 6.08), patients sustained blunt trauma (AHR = 3.28, 95% CI: 1.30, 8.29) and MVA (AHR = 2.96, 95% CI: 1.18, 7.43), trauma occurred at night time (AHR = 2.29, 95% CI: 1.15, 4.56), ASA physical status ≥ III (AHR = 3.84, 95% CI: 1.88, 7.82), and blood transfusion (AHR = 2.01, 95% CI: 1.08, 3.74) were identified as a significant predictor for perioperative mortality among trauma patients. In this trauma cohort, it was demonstrated that perioperative mortality is a healthcare burden. Risk factors for perioperative mortality among trauma patients were old age, patients sustaining blunt trauma and motor vehicle accidents, injuries at night, higher ASA physical status, and blood transfusion. Trauma care services need improvement in pre-hospital and perioperative care.

Language: en