Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the U.S., and firearms are one of the most lethal methods of suicide. This study examines personal and contextual factors that predict suicide with a firearm compared to other methods across stages of adulthood.



METHODS: Data on adult suicide decedents from 2009 to 2019 were obtained from Colorado's National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) data (N = 11,512). The dataset includes incident and person characteristics collected by law enforcement and coroners. Zip code level data were integrated from the American Community Survey.



RESULTS: Age, sex, race, marital status, military service, substance use, suicide attempt history, mental health, and location characteristics (population density, as well as age, education, veteran status, and household status of population) predicted suicide by firearm. Risk was particularly high for males in older adulthood. We further explored age-specific models (young, middle-aged, and older adults) to determine salient risk factors for each group.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the need for comprehensive suicide prevention approaches that consider both individual and contextual risk factors, as well as unique risks in each stage of adulthood.

