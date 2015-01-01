SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

King J, King M, Oviedo-Trespalacios O, Watling H, Carroll JA, Bull M, Grant-Smith D, Anam M, Pen S, Davidson D. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231214770

PMID

38124310

Abstract

An examination of women's experience on public transport in Bangladesh and Cambodia found that victimization does reduce perceived safety or transport use. In a cultural context where women are socialized to fear and avoid public spaces, experiencing victimization may confirm rather than change previous beliefs. Moreover, it is possible that the participants' use of public transport was driven by necessity rather than choice and that they were unable to change travel patterns in response to victimization. These findings underscore the importance of targeting public violence toward women and the broader societal norms that limit their participation in public life.


Language: en

Keywords

victimization; public transport; educational attainment; gender equality; work

