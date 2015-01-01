|
Citation
Richards TN. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38124311
Abstract
Sexual misconduct incidents reported to Title IX coordinators and stability in incident characteristics within institutions of higher education (IHEs) over time were examined. Data included two waves of reported incidents in 2016-2018 (n = 2,598) and 2018-2020 (n = 2,778) across Maryland IHEs (N = 40).
Language: en
Keywords
sexual assault; gender-based violence; mandatory reporting; title IX