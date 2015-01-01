SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ceroni TL, Holmes SC, Alshabani N, Silver KE, Johnson DM. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231214773

38128921

Black women experience more frequent and severe intimate partner violence (IPV), but there are mixed findings on their posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity. This may be explained by cultural-salient factors which are associated with fewer posttraumatic cognitions. We hypothesized an indirect effect of race on PTSD symptoms via social support, empowerment, and posttraumatic cognitions, serially. Path analysis revealed Black women reported increased social support, which was associated with higher levels of empowerment, which was associated with lower levels of posttraumatic cognitions. Decreased posttraumatic cognitions were associated with less severe PTSD symptoms.

RESULTS increase understanding of culturally-salient factors that may impact PTSD symptoms in Black women.


PTSD; race; intimate partner violence; social support; empowerment

