Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the main clinical and psychopathological features of the relationship between depressive states and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in mental illnesses of the non-psychotic register in adolescence. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Clinical data of 128 patients (77 males and 51 females), who presented with depressive states and NSSI in non-psychotic mental disorders during adolescence, were analyzed. The patients were examined at the Clinic of the Mental Health Research Center during the period 2020-2023. The mean age of the patients was 19±4.1 years.



RESULTS: Based on the data from studying depression and NSSI in adolescence, we developed a typology, identifying three variants of affect and auto-aggressive activity interactions. The affect-dominant type (25.8%) was characterized by a predominance of affective pathology (p<.05), with the occurrence of impulsive NSSI (45.5%) and demonstrative NSSI (30.3%) (p<0.05). The personality-dominant type (43.0%) was based on pathocharacterological abnormalities (60.0%), where NSSI were represented by impulsive (25.5%), depersonalizing (27.3%), and addictive variants (32.7%) (p<0.05). The reciprocal type (31.3%) exhibited pronounced polymorphism, combining high affect variability with a tendency towards auto-aggressive behavior of varying severity and manifestations of NSSI (p<0.05). In terms of nosological distribution, schizotypal disorder predominated (45.0%) followed by predominantly borderline personality disorder (30.0%) and bipolar affective disorder (25.0%) (p<0.05). In terms of nosological distribution, schizotypal disorder predominated (45.0%), followed by predominantly borderline personality disorder (30.0%) and bipolar affective disorder (25.0%) (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: Three types of correlation between depression and NSSI were identified, the formation of which was due to the pathoplastic influence of the age factor, nosological affiliation and a certain, including pathological personality structure. Statistically significant regularities between variants of NSSI and types of their interrelation were revealed. The results can be considered as differential diagnostic and prognostic markers of their further trajectories and, therefore, contribute to the creation of new therapeutic strategies, timely diagnosis and earlier intervention.

Language: ru