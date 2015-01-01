Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the relationship between hostility and attachment disorders in endogenous depression. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study included 49 patients with a diagnosis of depressive disorder, all of them completed the Simptom Check List-90-Revised (SCL-90R); the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire; the Experiences in Close Relationships-Revised (ECR-R); Ich-Struktur-Test nach Ammon. The patients were assessed using the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HDRS-17).



RESULTS: At high levels of depression, the indicators of "hostility" (p=0.046), "destructive aggression" (p=0.04) and "deficit aggression" (p=0.005) are significantly higher. The severity of depression significantly correlates with the severity of "anxiety" in attachment (close relationships), as well as with pathological "narcissism", "destructive external self-delimitation", "deficient internal self-delimitation" (p<0.05). For the measure of depression, the regression model explains more than 76% of the variance, with the measures of "interpersonal sensitivity", "deficit narcissism", and "avoidance" in attachment making significant contributions. For the "hostility" the regression model explains about 62% of the variance, while, as in the analysis of "depression", a significant contribution is made by the indicators of "interpersonal sensitivity" and "avoidance", however, unlike "depression", the contribution of the "destructive narcissism" is noted in contrast to the "deficit narcissism".



CONCLUSIONS: With severe depressive symptoms, indicator of hostility are increased. Hostility in depression is associated with factors caused by a violation of early interpersonal relationships (anxious attachment) (which causes increased sensitivity in relations with others, building a barrier between oneself and the external environment perceived as hostile), the narcissistic pathology, problems in emotional regulation.

Language: ru