Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A comprehensive assessment of anhedonia in patients with depression, considering their demographic, clinical and personality characteristics. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross-sectional, multicenter study included 190 patients with depression (63.7% women, mean age (Me) 31 (24-46.5) years) diagnosed with a depressive episode (F32) and recurrent depressive disorder (F33) according to the ICD criteria regardless of the disease stage (exacerbation or remission). Comorbid mental disorders of the anxiety spectrum, eating behavior, substance abuse, and psychotic symptoms were assessed and recorded. The Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale (SHAPS) was used to assess the severity of anhedonia.



RESULTS: Patients with an earlier onset of depression (p=0.037) and a history of suicide attempts (p=0.001) showed higher scores for anhedonia. The generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, bulimia nervosa, and alcohol dependence in patients with current depression were associated with higher anhedonia. The anhedonia scores had moderate positive correlations with a number of personality traits on TCI-125: Harm Avoidance (r=0.30; p<0.01), as well as weak negative correlations with Reward dependence (r= -0.20; p<0.05) and Cooperativeness (r= -0.26; p<0.05). There were also weak positive correlations of anhedonia scores with the severity of suicidal ideation and suicidal risk (for the last month and throughout life) and moderate positive correlations with the severity of suicidal behavior throughout life.



CONCLUSIONS: The study confirms and expands the information about the complex nature of the anhedonia phenomenon in patients with depression. Further research on anhedonia may help in clinical practice and become the basis for the search for new biomarkers of depression.

Language: ru