Rukavishnikov GV, Kasyanov ED, Shishkovskaia TI, Olychik IV, Neznanov NG, Kibitov AO, Mazo GE. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2023; 123(11. Vyp. 2): 85-91.
38127706
OBJECTIVE: A comprehensive assessment of anhedonia in patients with depression, considering their demographic, clinical and personality characteristics. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross-sectional, multicenter study included 190 patients with depression (63.7% women, mean age (Me) 31 (24-46.5) years) diagnosed with a depressive episode (F32) and recurrent depressive disorder (F33) according to the ICD criteria regardless of the disease stage (exacerbation or remission). Comorbid mental disorders of the anxiety spectrum, eating behavior, substance abuse, and psychotic symptoms were assessed and recorded. The Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale (SHAPS) was used to assess the severity of anhedonia.
Language: ru
suicidality; anhedonia; comorbid disorders; depressive disorder; personality traits