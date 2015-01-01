SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rukavishnikov GV, Kasyanov ED, Shishkovskaia TI, Olychik IV, Neznanov NG, Kibitov AO, Mazo GE. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2023; 123(11. Vyp. 2): 85-91.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Media Sphera)

DOI

10.17116/jnevro202312311285

PMID

38127706

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A comprehensive assessment of anhedonia in patients with depression, considering their demographic, clinical and personality characteristics. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross-sectional, multicenter study included 190 patients with depression (63.7% women, mean age (Me) 31 (24-46.5) years) diagnosed with a depressive episode (F32) and recurrent depressive disorder (F33) according to the ICD criteria regardless of the disease stage (exacerbation or remission). Comorbid mental disorders of the anxiety spectrum, eating behavior, substance abuse, and psychotic symptoms were assessed and recorded. The Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale (SHAPS) was used to assess the severity of anhedonia.

RESULTS: Patients with an earlier onset of depression (p=0.037) and a history of suicide attempts (p=0.001) showed higher scores for anhedonia. The generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, bulimia nervosa, and alcohol dependence in patients with current depression were associated with higher anhedonia. The anhedonia scores had moderate positive correlations with a number of personality traits on TCI-125: Harm Avoidance (r=0.30; p<0.01), as well as weak negative correlations with Reward dependence (r= -0.20; p<0.05) and Cooperativeness (r= -0.26; p<0.05). There were also weak positive correlations of anhedonia scores with the severity of suicidal ideation and suicidal risk (for the last month and throughout life) and moderate positive correlations with the severity of suicidal behavior throughout life.

CONCLUSIONS: The study confirms and expands the information about the complex nature of the anhedonia phenomenon in patients with depression. Further research on anhedonia may help in clinical practice and become the basis for the search for new biomarkers of depression.


Language: ru

Keywords

suicidality; anhedonia; comorbid disorders; depressive disorder; personality traits

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print