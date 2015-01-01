|
Citation
|
Kasyanov ED, Yakovleva YV, Mudrakova TA, Kasyanova AA, Mazo GE. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2023; 123(11. Vyp. 2): 108-114.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Media Sphera)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38127710
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To conduct an exploratory analysis of comorbidity patterns and the structure of depressive episodes among Russian patients with bipolar disorder (BD) and major depressive disorder (MDD). MATERIAL AND METHODS: This multicenter cross-sectional study included 178 patients with mood disorders, of which 78.1% (n=139) were women. The diagnosis of BD was made in 68.0% (n=121) patients, of them 37.1% (n=66) were diagnosed with BD type I. All study participants underwent a structured Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview to verify the clinical diagnosis and identify concomitant mental disorders, and also filled out an electronic case report form. Statistical analysis was performed in RStudio v. 1.4.1717 using the standard R package and the "psych" package.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
comorbidity; bipolar affective disorder; atypical symptoms; depressive episode; major depressive disorder