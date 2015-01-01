SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yang Y, Dolega L, Darlington-Pollock F. Appl. Spat. Anal. Policy 2023; 16(2): 583-623.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12061-022-09490-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Population ageing is one of the most significant demographic changes underway in many countries. Far from being a homogenous group, older people and their experiences of ageing are diverse. A better understanding of the characteristics and geography of the older population, including the older workforce, is important. It allows policymakers and stakeholders to better adapt to the opportunities and challenges that the ageing population brings. This paper describes the implementation of the Ageing in Place Classification (AiPC) in England. AiPC is a multidimensional geodemographic classification, and it employs a wide range of spatially representative attributes of older people's sociodemographic characteristics and their living environment at the small area level. The openly available product provides valuable insights that can be implemented in both local and national contexts, in particular to improve service delivery and inform targeted policy interventions. AiPC is readily updateable with the arrival of new Census data; the concept and framework are also transferable to other countries.


Language: en

Keywords

Ageing; Area classification; Geodemographics; Population

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print