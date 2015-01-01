Abstract

The recent increase in the number of vacant houses in Japan has become a serious problem. To address this problem, the distribution and main factors affecting the occurrence of vacant houses should be analyzed. Thus, this study was designed to quantitatively examine the number and distribution of vacant houses in the small provincial town of Fuchu City, Japan. The factors contributing to the occurrence and quantity of vacant houses were analyzed from the perspectives of societal, environmental, and property characteristics using discriminant analysis and multiple regression analysis. The results indicated that some factors influencing the occurrence and quantity of vacant houses are identical while others are different. The population size and proportion of small lots have an impact on both the occurrence and quantity of vacant houses. In addition, the distance to a department store, the proportion of elderly population, and the presence of low-rise buildings affect the occurrence of vacant houses. Moreover, natural land, such as forests and rice fields, and proportion of buildings with garages are factors affecting the quantity of vacant houses.

