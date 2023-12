Abstract

What is already known about this topic: Previous research indicates psychological distress is prevalent among Australian mid-aged adults.



Mastery and physical activity are resources shown to protect against psychological distress in mid-aged adults.



Longitudinal research with mid-aged adults has demonstrated a positive relationship between mastery and physical activity.



What this topic adds:The current study showed higher mastery was associated with lower psychological distress in a sample of mid-aged adults.No relationship was observed between physical activity and distress or for an interaction between physical activity and mastery.This evidence may inform the development of interventions to mitigate distress in mid-aged adults.

