Abstract

What is already known about this topic In Australia, adolescents have generally reduced their use of alcohol and tobacco over recent decades.Most research is based on patterns of use of single substances in mid-to-late adolescence, but we know that a significant proportion of older Australian adolescents engage in polydrug use.Family relationship quality has been associated with drug use amongst older adolescents and young adults but may have an especially significant association with polydrug use amongst younger adolescents given key biopsychosocial transitions occurring around this age. What this research adds: A small but meaningful proportion of Australian 12-14-year-olds engage in polydrug use.The nature of polydrug use amongst young Australian adolescents has shifted since 2006, with profiles showing decreased tobacco use and continuing challenges in addressing alcohol, cannabis and inhalant use amongst young adolescents. This group also reported poor family management, poor emotional control, and academic failure.The results highlight the importance of detection and targeted early intervention for a subgroup of young adolescents who may have developed risky drug use patterns across the transition to high school.

