Abstract

What is already known about this topic: Corruption deteriorates people's well-being and nations' wellbeing.Studies have shown that corruption results from dark personality traits.Research has also shown some paths through which this relationship operates, including anxiety. What this topic adds: (1) This study shows that financial anxiety facilitates Machiavellians and Narcissists to engage in corruption.(2) Psychopaths do not need to have financial anxiety to engage in corruption, they are already more prone to corruption.(3) Programs aimed to eradicate corruption should put emphasis on psychopathy and financial anxiety in people.

Language: en