SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hamididin RM, El Keshky MES. Aust. J. Psychol. 2023; 75(1): e2177498.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Australian Psychological Society, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00049530.2023.2177498

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

What is already known about this topic: Corruption deteriorates people's well-being and nations' wellbeing.Studies have shown that corruption results from dark personality traits.Research has also shown some paths through which this relationship operates, including anxiety. What this topic adds: (1) This study shows that financial anxiety facilitates Machiavellians and Narcissists to engage in corruption.(2) Psychopaths do not need to have financial anxiety to engage in corruption, they are already more prone to corruption.(3) Programs aimed to eradicate corruption should put emphasis on psychopathy and financial anxiety in people.


Language: en

Keywords

corruption; dark triad; financial anxiety; Machiavellianism; narcissism; psychopathy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print