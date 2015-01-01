Abstract

What is already known about this topic: Postpartum depression is a prevalent mental health condition affecting almost 1 in 5 mothers worldwide.A complicated pregnancy and delivery experience is associated with an increased risk of adverse psychosocial outcomes, including postpartum depression.Targeted interventions in the peripartum period for mothers identified to be at higher risk of postpartum depression may be effective at mitigating the impact. What this topic adds: Analysis of distinct and specific pregnancy complications against postpartum depression symptoms revealed that certain complications had a more significant impact than others in an Australia-based maternal cohort.Emergency caesarean delivery, cytomegalovirus, foetal distress, induced labour, and placenta previa were significant predictors of postpartum depression symptom development.Gestational diabetes, bleeding during pregnancy, low amniotic-fluid index, pre-eclampsia, and candida infections were not associated with postpartum depression symptoms in this study.

