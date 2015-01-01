Abstract

What is already known about this topic: AS, as a negative leadership style, exerts detrimental effects on employees' well-being.AS has a spillover effect that extends its negative effects into employees' home-domain.Rumination, as a maladaptive coping mechanism, exacerbates the deleterious effects of negative stressors on psychological well-being. What this topic adds: In contrast to the conventional perspective that AS is a form of leadership, we conceptualise it as a type of negative daily behaviour and investigate its spillover effect on employees' wellbeing the following day.Through the experience sampling method, we can not only identify the directional relationship between AS and employees' well-being but also capture the temporal spillover effects of AS.We further investigated the internal mechanisms and boundary conditions of daily AS on employee well-being, revealing that rumination exacerbates the spillover effects of such behaviour.

