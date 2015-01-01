SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Miles-Johnson T. J. Criminol. (Thousand Oaks) 2023; 56(2-3): 213-233.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/26338076231167880

unavailable

Police academy training is the foundation of police performance. In Australia, police academy programmes are usually delivered internally by police officers and are underpinned by traditional policing practices and acceptable methods of response deemed suitable. There is little research, however, which determines whether Australian police academies adequately prepare recruits to conduct police work or prime recruits for the reality of policing. Analysing data collected from 46 constables working in one of the largest Australian police organisations, this research offers original insight into a previously under-research area regarding the effectiveness of police academy training in preparing recruits for general-duties police work.


Language: en
