Abstract

Track geometry measurements are widely used for describing track quality. However, derailments and track deterioration are caused by forces arising in vehicle-track system. This research focuses on two types of vehicle response. Firstly, the influence of the longitudinal level irregularities on the vertical wheel-rail forces was examined. Secondly, the correlation between the lateral axle box acceleration and the cross level irregularities was investigated. Track geometry and vehicle response data were acquired simultaneously by a track recording car, formed from a passenger car, at various speeds up to 130 km/h. Vehicle-track forces were calculated based on accelerometers mounted on the car body, bogies and axle boxes, considering mass and moment of inertia. Non-linear regressions resulted in vertical vehicle-track force estimation functions. It was proven that the use of second spatial derivatives of the longitudinal level gave a better estimation than the use of reference TQIs according to European Standard EN 13848-6. A linear relationship was found between the speed and standard deviation of vertical vehicle-track forces. On straight sections with constant speed, correlation coefficients of around 0.8 were found between second spatial derivatives of cross level and lateral axle box acceleration.

