SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Puzonas V, Laurinavicius A, Juknevičiūtė-Žilinskienė L. Balt. J. Road Bridge Eng. 2023; 18(4): 185-208.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, Publisher Technika)

DOI

10.7250/bjrbe.2023-18.624

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The study focused on the lighting in road tunnels within the city of Vilnius. The condition of the lighting was assessed both visually and through measurements of road surface illumination (brightness). High-quality lighting in road tunnels is crucial for ensuring safe and optimal conditions for car travel. Well-designed lighting reduces stress, enhances information visibility for drivers, ensures uniform visibility throughout the tunnel, and promotes efficient energy use. After analysing the data, the required road surface luminance was calculated following the technical regulations applicable to road tunnel lighting design in other countries. The results suggest a need to update the lighting in existing road tunnels by adopting new types of lamps, adjusting their arrangement, and enhancing the physical characteristics of the tunnels.


Language: en

Keywords

lighting requirements; lighting zones; principles of lighting; road surface luminance; road tunnel; tunnel lighting

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print