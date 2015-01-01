Abstract

The aim of this study is to evaluate factors related to cessation of dangerousness of individuals under safety measures, through the study of psychiatric reports. This is a cross-sectional study, conducted through a retrospective analysis of expert psychiatric dangerousness cessation reports issued by the Federal District Coroner's Office, Brasília, Brazil. By examining official files, information was extracted from the reports (socio-demographic data, clinical characteristics, type of crime, historical characteristics and the search for items related to risk assessment present in instruments such as Historical, Clinical and Risk Management [HCR-20], Psychopathy Checklist - Revised [PCL-R], Two-Tiered Violence Risk Scale [TTV], Short-Term Assessment of Risk and Treatability [START] and others) and submitted to statistical analysis and then compared to other studies on the subject. The items most considered by the experts were those referring to PCL-R, START and the "non static" part of HCR-20 and TTV. For the non-cessation of dangerousness, we've found: absence of remorse, fragile behavioral control, early behavioral problems, juvenile delinquency. For the cessation of dangerousness, we've found: presence of social skills, balanced emotional state, presence of social support, adherence to rules, good coping strategies, involvement with treatment and adherence. The systematization and standardization of forensic psychiatric reports needs to be established and the use of risk assessment instruments are essential to support better decisions by the experts.

Language: en