Abstract

Both academic and public policy accounts often draw a link between perceived anti-Muslim discrimination and support for violent Islamist extremism. However, robust empirical evidence is lacking. Such a link would be particularly worrying, given that anti-Muslim discrimination has been on the rise in the West. Are Muslims living in the West who experience or perceive anti-Muslim discrimination more likely to support violent Islamist extremism? This article tests this association with the help of five large-N nationally representative surveys of Muslims living in the US and the UK. In addition, the article also tests whether Muslims' support for violent extremism increases when the experience or perception of anti-Muslim discrimination combines with (1) young age and (2) low identification with the majority population. The results are inconclusive, indicating that the link between anti-Muslim discrimination and support for violent Islamist extremism is likely more complicated.

