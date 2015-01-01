SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pavlović T, Franc R. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2023; 15(3): 277-302.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19434472.2021.1930100

unavailable

Despite multiple studies providing evidence of subjective inequality and dark personality traits as predictors of extremism, their interactive effect on extremism has not been studied. As such interactions are implied in multiple models of radicalization, this research was focused on testing them. While Study 1 (N = 279), based on a convenient student sample, established the interaction between perceived group relative socio-political deprivation and Dark Triad traits in the prediction of support for political violence, Study 2 (N = 461), based on a quota sample, specified it in the context of radicalized intentions: emotional component of group deprivation (anger, contempt, and disgust) interacts with the Dark Tetrad in the prediction of radicalized but not activist intentions, even after correcting for social desirability bias. Their combined explanatory power (up to 25% of explained variance) robustly confirms the role of individual dispositions and (responses to the perception of) contextual factors, as well as their interactions, in radicalization.


Language: en

Dark Tetrad; Dark Triad; deprivation; Extremism; inequality; political violence

