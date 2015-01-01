SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hodwitz O, Massingale K. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2023; 15(3): 303-320.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19434472.2021.1936121

The former Trump Administration introduced policies focused on tightening national borders and limiting migration. These policies were often prefaced with strong rhetoric designed to disparage or derogate international racial, ethnic, and spiritual communities seeking entrance to the United States. In response, the media and members of the general public suggested that Trump's words and actions resulted in a backlash effect by significantly influencing domestic hate crimes; however, these sources are missing the empirical evidence to support such a claim. Using the UCR and multiple analytical techniques, this study aims to explore this relationship further by examining the influence of the former Trump Administration's rhetoric on hate crimes in the United States.

RESULTS indicate that, in support of public assumptions, Trump's narrative may promote violence targeting select communities.


hate crimes; racism; rhetoric; Trump effect; xenophobia

