Abstract

Attempts to profile behavioural factors of lone actor terrorists have resulted in inconclusive data arguing that the wide range of individual characteristics makes it difficult to categorise lone actor terrorists. Instead, research should investigate the methods used by lone actor terrorists such as the release of a manifesto. The present study used a mixed methods approach to analyse manifestos created by lone actor terrorists (n = 19). Smallest Space Analysis of the language variables within lone actor terrorist manifestos was used to identify three language typologies: Instigator, Planner, and Conspiracy typologies.



FINDINGS indicate that 89% of the case studies reviewed were able to be categorised into a typology based on the language used. Further analysis identified key language variables that can be found within the manifestos in each typology combined with behavioural factors to develop a language profile of each typology. Applications of the research are also discussed as well as limitations and future areas of research development.

