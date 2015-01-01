|
Siggery A, Hunt D, Tzani C. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2023; 15(3): 390-408.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Attempts to profile behavioural factors of lone actor terrorists have resulted in inconclusive data arguing that the wide range of individual characteristics makes it difficult to categorise lone actor terrorists. Instead, research should investigate the methods used by lone actor terrorists such as the release of a manifesto. The present study used a mixed methods approach to analyse manifestos created by lone actor terrorists (n = 19). Smallest Space Analysis of the language variables within lone actor terrorist manifestos was used to identify three language typologies: Instigator, Planner, and Conspiracy typologies.
forensic linguistics; Lone actor terrorism; manifesto analysis; smallest space analysis