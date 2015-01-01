|
Atmakuri P, Sivanandan R, Srinivasan KK. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2023; 61: 69-86.
Despite a significant portion of roadways being two-lane roads, the literature on acceleration/deceleration (A/D) behaviour on these roads is sparse, more so in mixed traffic. Two-lane two-way undivided roads are unique due to narrower carriageway widths and interactions with on-coming traffic. A/D behaviour on these roads is affected by various characteristics such as driver, vehicle, and section types. In mixed traffic conditions, due to the high degree of heterogeneity in vehicle types and lane-less traffic movement, analysing A/D behaviour by accounting for these characteristics becomes even more important. In the present study, a large volume of naturalistic driving data (410 drivers) is collected in mixed traffic roads covering varying levels of driver, vehicle and section types through the use of multiple onboard sensors. Analyses include variation in A/D behaviour on two-lane two-way undivided roads across various characteristics. The limitations of the literature are addressed in the present work by considering driver, vehicle, and section variables in the A/D models. A/D models segmented by traffic volume period are found to be superior to the combined (peak and off-peak) A/D models.
Language: en
Data; Driver; Highway; Models