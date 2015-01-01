|
Citation
|
Klipp S. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(5): 401-404.
|
Vernacular Title
|
BASt: Begutachtung der Fahreignung 2022
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The annual statistics provide an overview of the distribution of the various event groups that are assigned to a medical-psychological examination (MPU), as well as a summary of the results of the MPU reports. A longitudinal view of the annual statistics can show changes in the number of MPU reports ordered, which may reveal increasing or decreasing trends for the various groups of cases. In 2022, 13 officially recognized providers of assessment centers for fitness to drive (BfF) carried out a total of 87,180 medical-psychological examinations. At 36%, the summarized alcohol questions continue to form the strongest group of reasons for the MPU reports. 25% of those assessed had become conspicuous with alcohol for the first time. 35.6% were assigned to the examination reasons “drugs and medication”, for 17% the reason for the examination was traffic irregularities without alcohol or drugs being involved. Physical and/or mental deficiencies were rarely a reason for an assessment (less than 1%). All other events resulted in a total of 11% for 2022.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Bewertung; Fahreignung; Gutachten; Medizinische Untersuchung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Statistik