Abstract

The annual statistics provide an overview of the distribution of the various event groups that are assigned to a medical-psychological examination (MPU), as well as a summary of the results of the MPU reports. A longitudinal view of the annual statistics can show changes in the number of MPU reports ordered, which may reveal increasing or decreasing trends for the various groups of cases. In 2022, 13 officially recognized providers of assessment centers for fitness to drive (BfF) carried out a total of 87,180 medical-psychological examinations. At 36%, the summarized alcohol questions continue to form the strongest group of reasons for the MPU reports. 25% of those assessed had become conspicuous with alcohol for the first time. 35.6% were assigned to the examination reasons “drugs and medication”, for 17% the reason for the examination was traffic irregularities without alcohol or drugs being involved. Physical and/or mental deficiencies were rarely a reason for an assessment (less than 1%). All other events resulted in a total of 11% for 2022.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



Die Jahresstatistik vermittelt einen Überblick über die Verteilung der verschiedenen Anlassgruppen, die einer medizinisch-psychologischen Untersuchung (MPU) zugewiesen werden, sowie eine Zusammenfassung der Ergebnisse der MPU-Gutachten. In der längsschnittlichen Betrachtung der Jahresstatistiken können Veränderungen der Anzahl der angeordneten MPU-Gutachten aufgezeigt werden, die für die verschiedenen Anlassgruppen gegebenenfalls aufsteigende oder absteigende Tendenzen erkennen lassen. Im Jahr 2022 führten 13 amtlich anerkannte Träger von Begutachtungsstellen für Fahreignung (BfF) insgesamt 87.180 medizinisch-psychologische Untersuchungen durch. Mit 36 % bilden die zusammengefassten Alkohol-Fragestellungen nach wie vor die stärkste Anlassgruppe der MPU-Gutachten. 25 % der Begutachteten waren erstmalig mit Alkohol auffällig geworden. 35,6 % war den Untersuchungsanlässen "Drogen und Medikamente" zuzuordnen, für 17 % waren Verkehrsauffälligkeiten ohne Alkohol- oder Drogenbeteiligung der Untersuchungsanlass. Körperliche und/oder geistige Mängel waren selten Anlass für eine Begutachtung (weniger als 1%). Sämtliche übrigen Anlässe ergaben für das Jahr 2022 in der Summe 11%.

Language: de