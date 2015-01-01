|
Citation
|
Ewen-Wicker N, Ziegler H, Waschke MP. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(5): 365-378.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Cannabis in der Fahreignungsbegutachtung. Analyse von Fallakten bei einmaliger Auffälligkeit im Straßenverkehr
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In the course of the current discussion surrounding the planned legalisation of cannabis in Germany, there has also been increasing focus on the question as to whether the current threshold value of 1 ng/ml of blood serum for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main active ingredient of cannabis, should also be retained in the future. The threshold value of 1 ng/ml of blood serum for THC is of relevance both in accordance with paragraph 24a (2) of the German Road Traffic Act (Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG)) and also in informing the decisions of the driving licence issuing authorities with regard to requests for an assessment of fitness to drive. There is also focus on the question of a valid way to identify drivers who have consumed cannabis, whose conduct creates a high risk for traffic safety and may continue to do so in the future. A study by Wagner et al. (see 01784747) in 2021 examined the question as to whether persons who had to undergo an assessment of fitness to drive because of conspicuous conduct associated with the use of cannabis differ in the results of their assessments and in the extent of their drug problems. The case files were divided up into two groups (above and below 3 ng/ml), taking into consideration the proposed setting of the threshold value at 3 ng/ml, and the two groups were then compared. In this study, no relevant differences in this regard were found. With a significantly larger random sample of 643 case files from four organisations responsible for assessment centres for fitness to drive in Germany, the cases of the group of drivers who were first-time offenders associated with cannabis were once again examined and compared. The analysis confirms the key results of Wagner et al. and also shows a differentiated picture of the underlying patterns of consumption and reasons for consumption. There was no difference between the two groups in regard to the results of the assessments and the prognoses, which were to a large extent negative (79.4 and 82.8 percent respectively). The two groups consisted for the most part of the diagnostic groups "At risk of drug addiction" (D3) and "Advanced drug abuse" (D2) with the requirement for abstinence from drugs, which, putting both groups together, made up around three quarters of the persons examined. In the group with 3 ng/ml or more, there was a somewhat larger percentage of D2 cases than in the group with less than 3 ng/ml. Likewise, in the group with 3 ng/ml or more, it was also established that there was a higher frequency of consumption. In regard to increase in consumption, mixing consumption with other drugs and alcohol, and reasons for consumption, no significant differences could be determined. In both risk groups, there were very similar manifestations of drug problems, developments in drug consumption and reasons for consumption. In both groups, there were a large number of persons who consumed cannabis frequently and habitually, and very few persons who only consumed drugs occasionally. In such cases, a person cannot be declared fit to drive in accordance with the German Driving Licence Ordinance, Annex 4. The authors are therefore of the opinion that setting a threshold of 3 ng/ml in order to differentiate between risk groups and as a criterion for referral for an assessment of fitness to drive is not appropriate. They believe it would lead to a significant reduction in the level of safety in road traffic, which would not be consistent with the goals of Vision Zero.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Analyse (math); Bewertung; Droge; Fahreignung; Grenzwert; Gutachten; Konzentration (chem); Motivation; Rechtsübertreter; Verhalten