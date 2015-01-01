Abstract

In the course of the current discussion surrounding the planned legalisation of cannabis in Germany, there has also been increasing focus on the question as to whether the current threshold value of 1 ng/ml of blood serum for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main active ingredient of cannabis, should also be retained in the future. The threshold value of 1 ng/ml of blood serum for THC is of relevance both in accordance with paragraph 24a (2) of the German Road Traffic Act (Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG)) and also in informing the decisions of the driving licence issuing authorities with regard to requests for an assessment of fitness to drive. There is also focus on the question of a valid way to identify drivers who have consumed cannabis, whose conduct creates a high risk for traffic safety and may continue to do so in the future. A study by Wagner et al. (see 01784747) in 2021 examined the question as to whether persons who had to undergo an assessment of fitness to drive because of conspicuous conduct associated with the use of cannabis differ in the results of their assessments and in the extent of their drug problems. The case files were divided up into two groups (above and below 3 ng/ml), taking into consideration the proposed setting of the threshold value at 3 ng/ml, and the two groups were then compared. In this study, no relevant differences in this regard were found. With a significantly larger random sample of 643 case files from four organisations responsible for assessment centres for fitness to drive in Germany, the cases of the group of drivers who were first-time offenders associated with cannabis were once again examined and compared. The analysis confirms the key results of Wagner et al. and also shows a differentiated picture of the underlying patterns of consumption and reasons for consumption. There was no difference between the two groups in regard to the results of the assessments and the prognoses, which were to a large extent negative (79.4 and 82.8 percent respectively). The two groups consisted for the most part of the diagnostic groups "At risk of drug addiction" (D3) and "Advanced drug abuse" (D2) with the requirement for abstinence from drugs, which, putting both groups together, made up around three quarters of the persons examined. In the group with 3 ng/ml or more, there was a somewhat larger percentage of D2 cases than in the group with less than 3 ng/ml. Likewise, in the group with 3 ng/ml or more, it was also established that there was a higher frequency of consumption. In regard to increase in consumption, mixing consumption with other drugs and alcohol, and reasons for consumption, no significant differences could be determined. In both risk groups, there were very similar manifestations of drug problems, developments in drug consumption and reasons for consumption. In both groups, there were a large number of persons who consumed cannabis frequently and habitually, and very few persons who only consumed drugs occasionally. In such cases, a person cannot be declared fit to drive in accordance with the German Driving Licence Ordinance, Annex 4. The authors are therefore of the opinion that setting a threshold of 3 ng/ml in order to differentiate between risk groups and as a criterion for referral for an assessment of fitness to drive is not appropriate. They believe it would lead to a significant reduction in the level of safety in road traffic, which would not be consistent with the goals of Vision Zero.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving



===





Im Zuge der aktuellen Diskussion um die geplante Legalisierung von Cannabis in Deutschland wird auch zunehmend die Frage diskutiert, ob der jetzige Grenzwert von 1 ng/ml Blutserum für Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) als Hauptwirkstoff von Cannabis auch zukünftig beibehalten werden soll. Der Grenzwert für THC hat seine Relevanz sowohl gemäß Paragraf 24a (2) Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) als auch für die Entscheidung der Fahrerlaubnisbehörden für die Anordnung einer Fahreignungsbegutachtung. Hierbei stellt sich auch die Frage, ob ein diskutierter neuer Grenzwert von 3 ng/ml zu einer validen und besseren Identifikation von Cannabiskonsumenten führen kann, von denen ein erhöhtes Gefährdungspotenzial im Straßenverkehr ausgehen kann. Bereits 2021 wurde in einer Auswertung von Wagner et al. (siehe 01784747) die Frage geprüft, ob sich Personen, die sich wegen einer Cannabisauffälligkeit einer Fahreignungsbegutachtung unterziehen mussten, im Gutachtenergebnis und dem Ausmaß der Drogenproblematik voneinander unterscheiden, wenn sie nach neuer Grenzwertsetzung von 3 ng/ml in zwei Gruppen aufgeteilt (unter und ab 3 ng/ml) und miteinander verglichen werden. In der damaligen Analyse wurden hierzu keine relevanten Unterschiede gefunden. Mit einer deutlich größeren Stichprobe von 643 Fallakten von vier Trägern amtlich anerkannter Begutachtungsstellen für Fahreignung wurde erneut die Fallgruppe der mit Cannabis erstauffälligen Fahrer/-innen untersucht und verglichen. Die Analyse bestätigt die wesentlichen Ergebnisse von Wagner et al. und zeigt darüber hinaus ein differenziertes Bild der zugrundeliegenden Konsummuster und -motive. Die beiden Gruppen unterschieden sich nicht hinsichtlich der Begutachtungsergebnisse und der Prognosen, die in großen Teilen negativ ausfielen (79,4 beziehungsweise 82,8 %). Die beiden Gruppen bestanden mehrheitlich aus den diagnostischen Fallgruppen der Drogengefährdung (Hypothese D3) und fortgeschrittenen Drogenproblematik (Hypothese D2) mit dem Erfordernis eines Drogenverzichts, die zusammen in beiden Gruppen etwa drei Viertel der untersuchten Personen ausmachten. In der Gruppe ab 3 ng/ml lag ein etwas größerer Anteil an D2-Fällen vor als in der Gruppe unter 3 ng/ml. Ebenso konnte in der Gruppe ab 3 ng/ml eine stärkere Konsumhäufigkeit festgestellt werden. In den Bereichen Steigerung des Konsums, Mischkonsum mit anderen Drogen und Alkohol sowie den Konsummotiven konnten keine signifikanten Unterschiede festgestellt werden. In beiden Risikogruppen finden sich sehr ähnliche Ausprägungen an Drogenproblematik, Drogenkonsumentwicklungen und Konsummotiven. So wurden in beiden Gruppen in hoher Ausprägung Personen mit häufigem und gewohnheitsmäßigem Konsum und nur sehr selten Gelegenheitskonsumenten festgestellt. Fahreignung ist in diesen Fällen gemäß Fahrerlaubnisverordnung (FeV) Anlage 4 nicht gegeben, entsprechend fielen auch die gutachterlichen Bewertungen aus. Deshalb ist nach Auffassung der Autoren eine Grenzziehung von 3 ng/ml für die Frage einer Differenzierung von Risikogruppen und als Kriterium für die Zuweisung zu einer Fahreignungsbegutachtung nicht geeignet. Andernfalls würde das Sicherheitsniveau im Straßenverkehr deutlich reduziert, was nicht mit den Zielen der Vision Zero vereinbar ist.

Language: de