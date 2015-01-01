Abstract

Current data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) from 2022 were used to calculate separately for alcohol and drug violations and for the individual federal states the total number of violations, the violations assessed as criminal or administrative offenses, the ratio between criminal offenses and administrative offenses and to break down/calculate the number of violations per thousand inhabitants. The data were evaluated descriptively and are presented graphically. A correlation analysis was carried out to examine a possible connection between the “crime-misdemeanor” ratio and the number of alcohol or drug violations per thousand inhabitants. Furthermore, a correlation analysis examined the possible connection between the number of alcohol violations per thousand inhabitants and possible differences in the level of consumption between the individual federal states. Finally, the differences found are discussed.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving



Aktuelle Daten des Kraftfahrt-Bundesamts (KBA) aus dem Jahr 2022 wurden herangezogen, um separat für Alkohol- sowie für Drogenverstöße und für die einzelnen Bundesländer die Zahl der Verstöße insgesamt, die als Straftat beziehungsweise Ordnungswidrigkeit bewerteten Verstöße, die Relation zwischen Straftaten/Ordnungswidrigkeiten sowie die Zahl der Verstöße je tausend Einwohner aufzuschlüsseln/zu berechnen. Die Daten wurden deskriptiv ausgewertet und sind grafisch dargestellt. Es wurde eine Korrelationsanalyse durchgeführt, um einen möglichen Zusammenhang zwischen der Relation "Straftat-Ordnungswidrigkeit" und der Anzahl der Alkohol- beziehungsweise Drogenverstöße je tausend Einwohner zu untersuchen. Des Weiteren untersuchte eine Korrelationsanalyse den eventuellen Zusammenhang zwischen der Anzahl der Alkoholverstöße je tausend Einwohner und möglichen Unterschieden der Konsumausprägung zwischen den einzelnen Bundesländern. Abschließend werden die gefundenen Unterschiede diskutiert.

