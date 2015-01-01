|
Valenta R, Brieler P. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(5): 388-395.
Alkohol- und Drogenverstöße im Straßenverkehr. Bewertung als Straftat oder Ordnungswidrigkeit abhängig vom Bundesland
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
Current data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) from 2022 were used to calculate separately for alcohol and drug violations and for the individual federal states the total number of violations, the violations assessed as criminal or administrative offenses, the ratio between criminal offenses and administrative offenses and to break down/calculate the number of violations per thousand inhabitants. The data were evaluated descriptively and are presented graphically. A correlation analysis was carried out to examine a possible connection between the “crime-misdemeanor” ratio and the number of alcohol or drug violations per thousand inhabitants. Furthermore, a correlation analysis examined the possible connection between the number of alcohol violations per thousand inhabitants and possible differences in the level of consumption between the individual federal states. Finally, the differences found are discussed.
Berechnung; Bestrafung; Deutschland; Droge; Fahrzeugführung; Korrelation (math, stat); Region; Trunkenheit