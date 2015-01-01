|
Salum JH, Alluri P. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2023; 61: 165-178.
iCone ConnectedTech Arrow Board Kit™ is a technology that leverages the benefits of connected vehicles and emerging technologies in transportation. The Kit™ connects with navigation applications, such as Waze and Google Maps to alert motorists of upcoming hazards. The goal of this study was to document the potential benefits of deploying the Kit™ on incident response vehicle (IRV) units in Florida. The goal was achieved through an evaluation of vehicle speed changes in response to the information disseminated by the ConnectedTech AB Kit™ to the navigation applications. A comparison was made between incident-free versus incident-affected traffic conditions, focusing on incidents responded to by the IRVs (with the technology) and the Road Rangers (RRs) (without the technology). Incident data and 5-min speed data were collected from the SunGuide® and Regional Integrated Transportation Information System (RITIS) databases, respectively.
Case Study; Driver; Road Safety; Speed