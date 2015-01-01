SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huang J, Chen H, Li Q. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2023; 61: 353-368.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Arcane Publishers)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The analysis of travel behavior is the basis for urban road traffic planning, management, and policy formulation. This paper studies the morning peak travel behavior of urban residents when autonomous vehicles and conventional vehicles coexist, based on the behavioral differences between the two in driving and parking. The paper addresses the following three scenarios: (1) Autonomous vehicles only improve road capacity; (2) Autonomous vehicles only reduce travel time; (3) They affect both road capacity and travel time. For each scenario, all possible equilibrium travel modes were considered to derive the system costs under different proportions of intelligent and non-intelligent vehicle users. Under the assumptions of the proposed model, the choice of travel behavior in different travel modes is deduced, as well as the departure rate, critical time point, and travel cost of travelers. It can be seen that increasing the capacity of intelligent vehicles relative to conventional vehicles, reducing the coefficient of travel cost reduction, and increasing the proportion of autonomous vehicles all reduce the total system cost. This research helps to deepen the understanding of morning peak travel modes in a mixed vehicle environment and provides theoretical guidance for transportation management departments to formulate multi-modal travel plans.


Language: en

Keywords

Driver; Driver Behaviour; Traffic; Vehicles

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print