Abstract

The discussion about raising the currently recommended, so-called 'per se' limit for Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in blood serum for the assessment of an administrative offence according to paragraph 24a (2) Road Traffic Act (StVG) is currently omnipresent. Since 2015, different THC 'per se' limits have been discussed with concentrations ranging from 2.0 ng/mL to 10 ng/mL. The purpose of this study was to investigate which impact an increase of the analytical limit value for THC (currently at 1.0 ng/mL) in blood serum could have on the performance suitability of immunochemical on-site drug tests in terms of police road traffic controls. Therefore, results of both drug tests (oral fluid test: DrugWipe® 6S, urine test: DrugScreen® 7TR) were compared with the corresponding serum/plasma results for THC obtained by confirmation analyses (period 2012 - 2018). Subsequently, the data were statistically evaluated based on different THC analytical limits (1.0 ng/mL, 2.0 ng/mL, 3.0 ng/mL, 3.5 ng/mL, 5.0 ng/mL and 10 ng/mL). THC concentrations in the range of greater than or equal to 1.0 ng/mL to less than 2.0 ng/mL were detected in 844 of 4,734 cases (18 %). Comparable results were determined for both screening devices investigated in this study depending on the different THC limit values. The higher the THC 'per se' limit, the higher the absolute frequency of false-positives and true-negatives. At the same time, the number of true-positives and false-negatives decreased as the THC analytical limit value increased. An increase of the THC 'per se' limit in blood serum resulted for both on-site drug tests in a lack of specificity, accuracy and positive predictive value (PPV). Due to the considerably high number of false-positive cases, a higher THC analytical limit value would provoke a large number of inconspicuous and cost-intensive confirmation analyses, without an appropriate adjustment of the drug tests. The sensitivity of both on-site drug tests remained almost unchanged, which could primarily be attributed to a lower number of false-negative cases. Consequently, the results show how important it will be to adapt on-site drug tests to an increased analytical THC 'per se' limit for further use in road traffic controls.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving



===



Die Diskussion über eine Anhebung des derzeitig empfohlenen, sogenannten analytischen Grenzwertes für Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) im Blutserum für die Bewertung einer Ordnungswidrigkeit gemäß Paragraf 24a (2) Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) ist aktuell allgegenwärtig. Dazu werden seit 2015 unterschiedliche THC-Grenzwerte diskutiert, wobei die vorgeschlagenen Konzentrationen von 2,0 ng/mL bis hin zu 10 ng/mL reichen. Welche Auswirkungen eine Erhöhung des Grenzwertes für THC im Blutserum (derzeit bei 1,0 ng/mL) auf die Leistungsfähigkeit/Zuverlässigkeit immunchemischer Drogentests im Rahmen polizeilicher Straßenverkehrskontrollen haben könnte, wurde in der Studie untersucht. Hierfür wurden die Ergebnisse der eingesetzten Drogenvortests (Speicheltest: DrugWipe® 6S, Urintest: DrugScreen® 7TR) mit den Ergebnissen der durchgeführten Bestätigungsanalysen in der dazugehörigen Serum-/Plasmaprobe für THC verglichen (Zeitraum: 2012 - 2018). Anschließend wurden die Daten in Abhängigkeit verschiedener THC-Grenzwerte (1,0 ng/mL, 2,0 ng/mL, 3,0 ng/mL, 3,5 ng/mL, 5,0 ng/mL und 10 ng/mL) statistisch ausgewertet. In 844 von 4.734 Fällen (18 %) konnten THC-Konzentrationen im Bereich von größer oder gleich 1,0 ng/mL bis kleiner 2,0 ng/mL nachgewiesen werden. Für die in dieser Studie untersuchten Drogenvortests konnten in Abhängigkeit der unterschiedlichen THC-Grenzwerte vergleichbare Ergebnisse ermittelt werden. Je höher hierbei der analytische Grenzwert für THC lag, desto höher war die absolute Häufigkeit der falsch-positiven sowie der richtig-negativen. Gleichzeitig sank die Anzahl an richtig-positiven und an falsch-negativen mit steigendem THC-Grenzwert. Sowohl für den DrugWipe® 6S als auch für den DrugScreen® 7TR konnte beobachtet werden, dass höhere Grenzwerte einen Verlust der Spezifität, der Genauigkeit und des positiv prädiktiven Werts (PPWs) nach sich zogen. Aufgrund der erheblich höheren Anzahl an falsch-positiven Befunden würde eine Erhöhung des Grenzwertes ohne Anpassung der Drogenvortests eine Vielzahl unauffälliger sowie kostenintensiver Bestätigungsanalysen zur Folge haben. Eine nahezu unveränderte Sensitivität konnte vorrangig auf eine verminderte Anzahl an falsch-negativen Fällen zurückgeführt werden. Folglich zeigen die Ergebnisse, wie wichtig eine Anpassung der Schnelltests auf eine Anhebung des analytischen Grenzwertes für THC für den weiteren Nutzen im Straßenverkehr sein wird.

Language: de