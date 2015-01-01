|
Liut J, Bott U, Madea B, Krämer M, Maas-Gramlich A. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(4): 269-279.
Auswirkungen auf die Leistungsfähigkeit von Drogenschnelltestsystemen im Falle der Erhöhung des analytischen Grenzwertes für Delta9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
The discussion about raising the currently recommended, so-called 'per se' limit for Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in blood serum for the assessment of an administrative offence according to paragraph 24a (2) Road Traffic Act (StVG) is currently omnipresent. Since 2015, different THC 'per se' limits have been discussed with concentrations ranging from 2.0 ng/mL to 10 ng/mL. The purpose of this study was to investigate which impact an increase of the analytical limit value for THC (currently at 1.0 ng/mL) in blood serum could have on the performance suitability of immunochemical on-site drug tests in terms of police road traffic controls. Therefore, results of both drug tests (oral fluid test: DrugWipe® 6S, urine test: DrugScreen® 7TR) were compared with the corresponding serum/plasma results for THC obtained by confirmation analyses (period 2012 - 2018). Subsequently, the data were statistically evaluated based on different THC analytical limits (1.0 ng/mL, 2.0 ng/mL, 3.0 ng/mL, 3.5 ng/mL, 5.0 ng/mL and 10 ng/mL). THC concentrations in the range of greater than or equal to 1.0 ng/mL to less than 2.0 ng/mL were detected in 844 of 4,734 cases (18 %). Comparable results were determined for both screening devices investigated in this study depending on the different THC limit values. The higher the THC 'per se' limit, the higher the absolute frequency of false-positives and true-negatives. At the same time, the number of true-positives and false-negatives decreased as the THC analytical limit value increased. An increase of the THC 'per se' limit in blood serum resulted for both on-site drug tests in a lack of specificity, accuracy and positive predictive value (PPV). Due to the considerably high number of false-positive cases, a higher THC analytical limit value would provoke a large number of inconspicuous and cost-intensive confirmation analyses, without an appropriate adjustment of the drug tests. The sensitivity of both on-site drug tests remained almost unchanged, which could primarily be attributed to a lower number of false-negative cases. Consequently, the results show how important it will be to adapt on-site drug tests to an increased analytical THC 'per se' limit for further use in road traffic controls.
Language: de
Analyse (chem); Blut; Droge; Erhöhung; Grenzwert; Leistungsfähigkeit (allg); Speichel; Test; Urin