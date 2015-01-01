Abstract

Drivers who navigate through a university campus often exhibit different behaviors compared to those observed on city streets. This distinction arises due to the controlled environment of the campus and the unique situations that drivers encounter, which are not typically encountered in the city. While self-perception surveys can be used to evaluate such behavior, they may be influenced by social desirability bias. In contrast, observational studies offer a more practical and appropriate approach, allowing for the direct observation of actual behavior without relying on the recollection of the interviewees. With this background, the aim of this study is to propose a 5-star rating system for evaluating driver behavior specifically on university campuses. The proposed system encompasses five categories: seat belt usage, avoidance of distractions while driving, prioritizing pedestrians' right of way, adherence to prescribed speed limits, and participation in car-sharing initiatives. This proposal serves as a set of guidelines that outline desired driver behaviors and provide a means for drivers to achieve higher ratings. Moreover, it is recommended that a final star rating be assigned to each individual driver. To validate the effectiveness of the proposed system, a pilot study was conducted on the campus of UTPL in Loja, Ecuador. The outcomes of this proposal have the potential to reduce the likelihood of road accidents on university campuses. Additionally, university authorities can utilize the rating system to incentivize and reward drivers who attain higher star ratings.

Language: en