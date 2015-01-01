Abstract

The article describes the background that led to the development of the SFT test (standardized driving ability test) and the conception of the FSVR test procedure (test procedure "Determination and improvement of the driving ability of road users in public traffic areas by the Lower Saxony police"). The Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt) initially responded to the recognized problem of driving under the influence of drugs at the end of the 1990s by setting up a training program for police officers on "drug recognition in road traffic", which it offered to the state police forces. In the years that followed, the police gained experience with drug pre-testing devices and new testing procedures. In 2009, the project "Optimization of neurological testing procedures - standardized driving ability tests (SFT)" was initiated at the request of the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior. Although the Lower Saxony police spoke out against the introduction of the SFT test procedure for structural reasons, they did not question its professionalism. Medication influences and/or health disorders/illnesses are also increasingly playing a role in the ability to drive. In 2015, a test procedure was developed to test basic physical functionalities relevant to driving; Simple test procedures from the fields of orthopedics, general medicine and ophthalmology were selected for this purpose. Parts of the physical test procedure were implemented into the SFT procedure by the Hamburg police due to positive experiences and have been used ever since. In 2020, at the request of the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior, the concept "Drug detection in road traffic" was revised and replaced at the end of 2021 by the concept "Determination and improvement of the driving ability of road users in public traffic areas by the Lower Saxony Police (FSVR)". The FSVR testing procedure consists of a total of 13 individual tests (standardized tests/physical tests). The experiences made with this are positive. [Google Translate]



Keywords: Drug impaired driving



Der Beitrag beschreibt die Hintergründe, die zur Entwicklung des SFT-Tests (Standardisierter Fahrtüchtigkeitstest) und zur Konzeption des FSVR-Testverfahrens (Testverfahren "Feststellung und Steigerung der Fahrtüchtigkeit von Verkehrsteilnehmenden im öffentlichen Verkehrsraum durch die Polizei Niedersachsen") geführt haben. Auf die erkannte Problematik des Fahrens unter Drogeneinfluss reagierte zunächst Ende der 1990er Jahre die Bundesanstalt für Straßenwesen (BASt), indem sie ein Schulungsprogramm für Polizeibeamte/-innen zur "Drogenerkennung im Straßenverkehr" auflegte, das sie den Polizeien der Länder anbot. In den Folgejahren machten die Polizeien Erfahrungen

Drogenvortestgeräten und neuen Testverfahren. 2009 wurde das Projekt "Optimierung neurologischer Testverfahren - Standardisierte Fahrtüchtigkeitstests (SFT)" auf Veranlassung durch das Niedersächsische Innenministerium initiiert. Zwar sprach sich die Polizei Niedersachsens aus strukturellen Gründen gegen die Einführung des SFT-Prüfverfahrens aus, stellte seine Fachlichkeit jedoch nicht in Frage. Zunehmend spielten auch die medikamentöse Beeinflussung und/oder gesundheitliche Störungen/Erkrankungen bei der Fahrtüchtigkeit eine Rolle. 2015 wurde ein Testverfahren entwickelt, um fahrrelevante körperliche Grundfunktionalitäten zu prüfen; einfache Testverfahren aus dem Bereich der Orthopädie, der Allgemeinmedizin und der Augenheilkunde wurden dafür ausgewählt. Teile des körperlichen Testverfahrens wurden aufgrund der positiven Erfahrungen von der Polizei Hamburg in das SFT-Verfahren implementiert und werden seitdem genutzt. 2020 wurde auf Veranlassung des Niedersächsischen Innenministeriums das Konzept "Drogenerkennung im Straßenverkehr" überarbeitet und Ende 2021 durch das Konzept "Feststellung und Steigerung der Fahrtüchtigkeit von Verkehrsteilnehmenden im öffentlichen Verkehrsraum durch die Polizei Niedersachsen (FSVR)" ersetzt. Das FSVR-Testverfahren besteht aus insgesamt 13 Einzeltests (standardisierte Tests/körperliche Tests). Die damit gemachten Erfahrungen sind positiv.

