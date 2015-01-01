|
Citation
Grellner W, Klintschar M, Goldmann T. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(5): 379-387.
Vernacular Title
Projekt zur verbesserten Beurteilung der Fahrsicherheit ohne Fahrauffälligkeiten bei nicht-alkoholischer Substanzbeeinflussung
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The legal and the medico-legal assessment of driving under the influence (DUI) of other intoxicating substances (non-alcoholic substances) is difficult if there are no driving abnormalities and / or insufficient documentation of the psycho-physical performance profile. A close-to-incident and adequate psycho-physical performance test, however, allows the expert to better estimate the driving ability of an accused / defendant. The aim of the project was the development / testing of a standard that can justify the reliable assessment of driving ability even without driving abnormalities. The Standard Registration Procedure (SEB), the Standard Test Procedure (STV) and the Standardized Driving Test (SFT) were compared. The project has shown that the SFT has a very high probative value. The STV is basically suitable for detecting an influenced driver. The exclusive use of the SEB repeatedly led to no or unsatisfactory findings. Charges were brought in 61 cases, 54 of which were preceded by a medico-legal report. The result was a high criminal conviction rate (approximately 91 %).
Language: de
Keywords
Arzneimittel; Bewertung; Droge; Fahrtüchtigkeit; Medizinische Untersuchung; Prüfverfahren; Test; Verbesserung