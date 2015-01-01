Abstract

The legal and the medico-legal assessment of driving under the influence (DUI) of other intoxicating substances (non-alcoholic substances) is difficult if there are no driving abnormalities and / or insufficient documentation of the psycho-physical performance profile. A close-to-incident and adequate psycho-physical performance test, however, allows the expert to better estimate the driving ability of an accused / defendant. The aim of the project was the development / testing of a standard that can justify the reliable assessment of driving ability even without driving abnormalities. The Standard Registration Procedure (SEB), the Standard Test Procedure (STV) and the Standardized Driving Test (SFT) were compared. The project has shown that the SFT has a very high probative value. The STV is basically suitable for detecting an influenced driver. The exclusive use of the SEB repeatedly led to no or unsatisfactory findings. Charges were brought in 61 cases, 54 of which were preceded by a medico-legal report. The result was a high criminal conviction rate (approximately 91 %).



Die juristische und rechtsmedizinische Beurteilung einer durch andere berauschende Mittel bedingten Fahrunsicherheit gestaltet sich bei fehlenden Fahrauffälligkeiten und/oder unzureichender Dokumentation des psycho-physischen Leistungsbildes schwierig. Eine vorfallsnahe und adäquate psycho-physische Leistungstestung hingegen erlaubt dem Sachverständigen eine bessere Einschätzung der Fahrsicherheit eines Beschuldigten/Angeklagten. Ziel des Projektes war die Entwicklung/Erprobung eines Standards, welcher die sichere Einschätzung einer Fahrunsicherheit auch ohne Fahrauffälligkeiten begründen kann. Verglichen wurden der Standarderfassungsbogen der niedersächsischen Polizei (SEB; PolN139; sogenannter "Torkelbogen"), ein Standard-Test-Verfahren (STV; standardisierte Testverfahren ohne Grundkenntnisse in der menschlichen Physiologie sowie der Wirkweise von berauschenden Substanzen auf das vegetative Nervensystem) sowie ein Standardisierter Fahrtüchtigkeits-Test (SFT; standardisierte Testverfahren mit Grundkenntnissen in der menschlichen Physiologie sowie der Wirkweise von berauschenden Substanzen auf das vegetative Nervensystem). Das Projekt hat ergeben, dass dem SFT ein sehr hoher Beweiswert zugemessen werden kann. Das STV ist grundsätzlich geeignet, eine Fahrunsicherheit zu erkennen. Die ausschließliche Nutzung des SEB führte mehrfach zu keinen oder unbefriedigenden Feststellungen. In 61 Fällen wurde Anklage erhoben, dabei ging in 54 Fällen ein rechtsmedizinisches Gutachten voraus. Es resultierte eine hohe strafrechtliche Verurteilungsquote (circa 91 %). (A)

